Valmet to supply a containerboard making line for Hamburger Rieger in Germany

Valmet Oyj's press release on May 9, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply a containerboard making line for Hamburger Rieger GmbH at its Spremberg Mill in Germany. The new production line (PM 2) including Valmet's automation solutions will be designed to produce high-quality testliner grades based on 100% recycled paper.

With the new high performance boardmaking machine producing products of a wide basis weight range, Hamburger aims to further strengthen its position in the growing European containerboard business. The start-up of the machine is scheduled for mid-2020.

The order is included in Valmet's second quarter of 2018 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The total value of an order of this type is typically around EUR 70-90 million.

"The ability to show good references is always an important factor when a customer chooses a supplier. This was also crucial for Hamburger when they decided to make an agreement with Valmet. Valmet's technology delivers high productivity, resource efficiency, excellent quality and low operating costs. We have built up a good and close relationship with Hamburger over the years. This forms an optimal foundation for an excellent project and a strong reference for Valmet in Europe," says Vesa Simola, EMEA Area President of Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's delivery will include a new high-capacity containerboard machine (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/paper-and-board-grades/containerboards/) from headbox to reel followed by an OptiWin Pro (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/winders-and-roll-handling/winding/high-capacity-pro-winders/) winder. The winder was selected because it gives high capacity due to its proactive winding geometry and faster sequences. The winder is equipped with Dual Unwind giving even higher capacity because the parent rolls can be changed in only one minute. The machine will be delivered with a fabrics package (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/services-for-board-and-paper/consumables/paper-machine-clothing/). The automation solution includes Valmet IQ (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/automation-for-board-and-paper/quality-management-solutions-for-board-and-paper/) quality measurement system and Valmet DNA (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/automation-for-board-and-paper/process-controls/) process control system. The delivery will also include process support (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/services-for-board-and-paper/process-support-and-optimization2/) for six months after the start-up. The goal of the support period is production and quality development.

The 8,600-mm wide (wire) containerboard machine will produce uncoated white and brown testliner and white top testliner grades with a basis weight range of 90-180 g/m2. The design speed of the machine will be 1,500 m/min and the capacity 500,000 tonnes annually.

About the customer Hamburger Rieger

Hamburger Rieger is part of the Hamburger Containerboard Division within the Austrian Prinzhorn Group. Hamburger Rieger is the market leader in the segment of white coated corrugates base paper. With 2 million tonnes and seven plants, Hamburger Containerboard ranks among Europe's leading manufacturers of premium corrugated base paper. With its 6,600 employees in 15 countries, the Prinzhorn Group is a European market leader in the packaging, paper and recycling industry. The family owned and managed Prinzhorn Group has its headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

Vesa Simola, Area President, EMEA, Valmet, tel. +358 40 055 9529

Marko Oinonen, General Manager, Contracts and Customer Relations, Board and Paper mills, Valmet tel. +358 50 562 7240

After signing the contract, from left: Werner Ofenböck, Jan Hagen (both from Hamburger), Harri Heikkilä (Valmet), Harald Ganster (Hamburger), Vesa Simola (Valmet), Cord Prinzhorn (Hamburger) and Marko Oinonen (Valmet)

Hamburger Spremberg: Signing the contract (http://hugin.info/149898/R/2191097/848187.jpg)



