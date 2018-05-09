

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation accelerated in April, in line with expectations, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.3 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 2.0 percent rise in March.



Food prices grew 4.2 percent annually in April and costs for services went up by 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.7 percent from February, when it edged up by 0.1 percent. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



