After sales from his JD Wetherspoon pub chain slowed in recent weeks, founder Tim Martin has weighed into the debate about post-Brexit customs arrangements by calling for Britain to go it alone and calling the EU a protection racket. Reporting figures for the pub chain's third quarter, Wetherspoon's chairman said the UK should emulate New Zealand, Australia and Singapore by adopting free trade policies instead of cooperating on customs with the EU after Brexit. Wetherspoon's like-for-like ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...