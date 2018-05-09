First-half profits for Imperial Brands fell 7% as tobacco sales fell, sterling swung back and UK distributor Palmer & Harvey called in the administrators. The FTSE 100 giant, which rolled out a 10% increase in its interim dividend of 56.87p, saw its total tobacco sales volumes fall 2.1% in the six months to 31 March, outperforming an industry-wide fall of 5.7%, while its growth brands, such as Gauloises, Lambert & Butler and Winston, grew volumes 6.3%. Due to the industry's competitive price ...

