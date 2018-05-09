Security group G4S said on Wednesday that first-quarter trading was in line with the outlook it provided in March and that it expects growth to accelerate in the second half of the year after organic revenues fell 2% in the first quarter. The drop in revenues was expected versus the same period a year ago, when it mobilised a very large retail solutions contract in North America. Following a major contract win in February, the North America retail cash solutions business has continued to build ...

