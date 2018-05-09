

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its most major rivals in the Asian session on Wednesday, as oil prices advanced after U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.



Crude for June delivery rose $1.44 to $70.50 per barrel.



Trump on Tuesday announced that the U.S. will withdraw from the landmark nuclear accord with Iran that was agreed in late 2015.



Trump said that the deal was 'defective at its core' and the United States will reimpose nuclear sanctions on Iran.



The U.S. decision is likely to tighten crude supply in the global markets.



The loonie climbed to a weekly high of 0.9615 against the aussie, from a low of 0.9653 hit at 6:00 pm ET. On the upside, 0.95 is likely seen as the next resistance for the loonie.



The loonie that closed Tuesday's trading at 84.25 against the yen rose to 84.68. If the loonie continues its rise, 86.5 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.



Data from the Cabinet Office showed that Japan's leading index decreased more-than-expected at the end of the first quarter.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, dropped to 105.0 in March from 105.9 in February. The index was expected to fall to 105.1.



The loonie strengthened to a 2-day high of 1.5329 against the euro, after having fallen to 1.5375 at 8:15 pm ET. Next key resistance for the loonie is likely seen around the 1.51 level.



On the flip side, the loonie edged down to 1.2975 against the greenback, compared to 1.2947 hit late New York Tuesday. The next possible support for the loonie is seen around the 1.31 region.



Looking ahead, Canada building permits for March, U.S. PPI for April and wholesale inventories for March are due in the New York session.



