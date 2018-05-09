WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 08-May-18
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/05/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,271,216.25 11.7966
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/05/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2022172 USD 32,901,306.67 16.2703
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 08/05/2018 IE00BDF12W49 124242 USD 2,517,343.25 20.2616
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 08/05/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 18,880,284.76 18.8803
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 08/05/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 525000 USD 5,819,337.12 11.0845
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 08/05/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 11600000 USD 129,147,070.61 11.1334
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/05/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 50,556,984.25 13.5542
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 08/05/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 451,259.15 15.037
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 08/05/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 17096 CHF 294,225.95 17.2102
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 08/05/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,832,342.31 17.4373
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 08/05/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 621454 GBP 7,216,956.38 11.613
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 08/05/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3118738 USD 56,662,317.81 18.1683
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 08/05/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2556764 USD 51,435,141.96 20.1173
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 08/05/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3184859 EUR 58,755,872.51 18.4485
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 08/05/2018 IE00BDF16114 839202 EUR 13,135,146.44 15.6519
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 08/05/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,179,508.53 16.075
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 08/05/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 756192 EUR 13,224,220.06 17.4879
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 08/05/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 895,341.58 19.5132
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 08/05/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,256,424.81 17.3291
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 08/05/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1568032 GBP 17,351,483.48 11.0658
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 08/05/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 308,080.24 19.4544
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 08/05/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,175,563.83 20.5242
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 08/05/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,609,407.49 21.0296
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 08/05/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 152500 USD 2,805,484.41 18.3966
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 08/05/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 222500 USD 4,093,082.88 18.3959
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 08/05/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 19,630,393.39 14.0217
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 08/05/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,309,027.98 19.6809
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 08/05/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,926,413.77 16.9136
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 08/05/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 6,043,686.40 11.403
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 08/05/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,592,009.62 20.6894
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 08/05/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11281456 USD 191,729,644.45 16.9951
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 08/05/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 705532 USD 12,932,305.83 18.3299
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/05/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,768,599.89 5.6769
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/05/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1696445 USD 31,290,249.09 18.4446
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 08/05/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 390,201.72 15.7511
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 08/05/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,266,008.12 14.0619
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 08/05/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 27745 USD 496,338.11 17.8893
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 08/05/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 2380 USD 49,161.12 20.6559
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 08/05/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 663320 USD 14,007,518.40 21.1173
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 08/05/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 13,088,722.14 20.1365
