

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as investors kept an eye on movements in the oil and forex markets following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to formally withdraw from Iran's nuclear deal.



Chinese shares ended marginally lower, dragged down by financials and property developers. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended little changed at 3,159.15, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.43 percent at 30,533 in late trade.



Japanese shares fell as traders grappled with the ramifications of Trump pulling the U.S. out of the landmark nuclear deal with Iran, with some analysts saying the upcoming talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might be weighing on Trump.



The benchmark Nikkei shed 99.81 points or 0.44 percent to close at 22,408.88, while the broader Topix index closed 0.39 percent lower at 1,772.91.



Takeda Pharmaceutical lost 2.4 percent after it agreed to buy Irish rival Shire for 45.3 billion pounds ($62 billion). Daiichi Sankyo shed 3.8 percent and Eisai dropped 1.5 percent.



Toyota Motor rallied 3.8 percent to hit a three-month high after it posted improved quarterly profit and announced a share buyback.



Australian shares eked out modest gains after Treasurer Scott Morrison said in the budget 2018-19 that Australia will return to a surplus a year earlier than previous forecast.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 16.10 points or 0.26 percent to 6,108 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 21.20 points or 0.34 percent at 6,204.40.



Commonwealth Bank of Australia tumbled 2.8 percent after the bank posted weaker-than-expected revenue for the third quarter and said its customer home loan repayments more than 90 days late were on the rise. The other three banks ended on a mixed note.



Santos jumped 3.3 percent, Woodside Petroleum added 1.2 percent and Oil Search advanced 1.3 percent after U.S. oil prices rose more than 2 percent to a three-and-a-half year high in Asian trading.



Explosives and fertilizer manufacturer Incitec Pivot lost 5.3 percent after its first-half profit fell 95 percent on impairment charges. Plumbing group Reece soared 14 percent as shares came out of a trading halt after a capital raising.



Seoul stocks fell amid selling by foreign investors as Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal raised the risk of conflict in the Middle East. The benchmark Kospi dropped 5.83 points or 0.24 percent to 2,443.98. Posco, Samsung Electronics and Korea Electric Power declined 2-3 percent.



New Zealand shares closed modestly higher in thin trade ahead of next week's major index rejig. The benchmark S&P/NZX50 index rose 25.24 points or 0.29 percent to 8,619.83, led by consumer staple stocks and retirement village operators.



Benchmark indexes in India, Singapore and Taiwan were up between 0.1 percent and 0.4 percent while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was rising 1.4 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed as President Trump announced his controversial but widely expected decision to withdraw from an international agreement with Iran and reinstate the highest level of economic sanctions on the country.



