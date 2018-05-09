

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production grew at a faster pace in March, data from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.



Industrial output grew by adjusted 5.1 percent year-on-year in March, bigger than the revised 3 percent increase seen in February. Output was forecast to grow 3 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production declined 3.6 percent, reversing a 2.8 percent rise a month ago.



Among components, energy showed the biggest annual growth of 9.7 percent. Production of capital goods gained 4.9 percent and consumer goods by 3.4 percent. Output of intermediate goods grew 3.3 percent.



Month-on-month, growth in industrial production eased to 1.2 percent from 1.4 percent in February.



