Cielo Recognized as a Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing For Sixth Consecutive Year on Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessment

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo (formerly Pinstripe), the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner, today announced its position as a Leader on Everest Group's 2018 Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing PEAK MatrixTM report. This is the sixth consecutive year that Cielo has been in the top quadrant of providers in the talent acquisition industry, standing apart for its continuing innovation in the areas of technology, candidate experience and high-volume recruiting.

"As we continue to explore new frontiers in technology, extend our reach to new places around the world and break new ground in the candidate and client experience, we remain committed to maintaining the high quality of service our clients expect from us," said Sue Marks, Cielo's Founder and CEO. "Once again being recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and their peers in the analyst community shows sustained excellence even as we focus on growth and plan for future success in a fast-changing market."

Everest Group's 2018 Recruitment Process Outsourcing Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix Assessment evaluated 21 established RPO service providers based on the absolute as well as relative year-on-year movement for specific criteria, including market success, scale, scope, technology capability, delivery footprint and buyer satisfaction. The providers were then categorized into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. Leaders, like Cielo, were placed in the top quadrant for both market success and delivery capability.

Cielo was highlighted specifically for the launch of Cielo TalentCloud, a suite of three technologies that includes: SkyRecruit, an exclusive CRM platform that provides the most advanced and recruiter-friendly tools for targeting, nurturing and engaging top talent; SkyAnalytics, a platform that provides prescriptive and actionable insights from market and internal data sources; and SkyLabs, an innovation engine whereby Cielo tests and pilots new and emerging technologies, tools and processes to understand how they could (or would not) help clients reach their goals.

"Cielo's focus on enhancing its technology and developing new and innovative solutions for its customers has enabled it to stay ahead of the competition, which is reflected in Cielo being consistently featured in the Leader's quadrant in Everest Group's RPO PEAK Matrix," said Arkadev Basak, Vice President, Everest Group.

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner. Under its WE BECOME YOU philosophy, Cielo's dedicated recruitment teams primarily serve clients in the financial and business services, consumer brands, technology and media, engineering, life sciences and healthcare industries. Cielo's global presence includes 2,000 employees, serving 154 clients across 92 countries in 36 languages. The industry has verified Cielo's reputation for executing innovative solutions that provide business impact through numerous awards and recognitions, including its #1 position on the HRO Today RPO Baker's Dozen listing, PEAK Matrix Leader placement by Everest Group and Industry Leader designation by NelsonHall. Cielo knows talent is rising - and with it, an organization's opportunity to rise above. For more information, visit cielotalent.com.

