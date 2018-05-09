OASIS Group Again Strengthens UK Market Foothold

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

OASIS Group, the fastest growing records and information management (RIM) company across Europe, has confirmed the completion of yet another acquisition within the UK. In a deal finalised on April 30th, the company acquired the RIM business of CSM Storage and Archives, Ltd. located in Dagenham.

Validating their proclaimed growth strategy, OASIS operates 34 records centres within the UK alone. However, expanding their footprint is only one part of the overall plan. Their statement to position OASIS as a single source partner for every element of information management is prevalent. From rolling out their GDPR Readiness solution to clients well over a year in advance of the May 2018 deadline to heavily investing in the digital side with OmniDox, OASIS is certainly instigating their leadership position within the industry.

"We are an ambitious company," stated Brian Connolly, Chief Executive Officer of OASIS Group. "Evidenced via our acquisitions and continuous enhancements to our offerings, we will always strive to expand on both areas in order to deliver a top-of-the-class service to our clients."

With the integration of CSM Storage and Archive now underway, this transaction marks the 35th successful acquisition for OASIS Group.

About OASIS Group

Serving clients since 1999, OASIS is one of the largest and most diverse professional record and information management companies in Europe. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with locations across the EU, OASIS employs over 500 team members and offers its services to over 5,000 clients throughout several industries including financial, legal, healthcare, government and educational sectors. Most recently, for the second consecutive year, OASIS Group was awarded a position on the '2018 Inc. 5000 Europe' list of fastest-growing private companies in Europe. www.OASISGroup.com

Media Contact:

Barbara Ellis

Director, Investment Relations

+353-1-866-6317

bellis@oasisgroup.com



