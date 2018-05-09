London stocks rose in early trade on Wednesday as investors mulled over US President Trump's largely expected decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal and sifted through a raft of corporate news, with bakery chain Greggs bucking the trend on the back of a cautious outlook. At 0840 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.4% to 7,599.20, while the pound was flat versus the euro at 1.1420 and 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 1.3512. Trump said on Tuesday that the Iran nuclear agreement was a "horrible, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...