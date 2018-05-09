Specialist pharmaceutical company N4 Pharma made a patent application for its premature ejaculation treatment, an oral reformulation of an anti-depressant drug duloxetine that will be marketed as Cymbalta. While duloxetine is indicated as an anti-depressant drug, N4 highlighted that studies had shown that the drug held promise as a premature ejaculation treatment. N4 Pharma's reformulation is based on the same product principle as its reformulation of sildenafil, for which it has already begun ...

