Provident Financial said it made a positive start to 2018 as the subprime lender seeks to emerge from a disastrous period that threatened its survival. Reporting on business so far in 2018, Britain's biggest doorstep lender said it was trading in line with its own expectations for the year. Vanquis Bank, Provident's largest business, had a good first quarter and profits beat internal targets, the FTSE 250 company said. Provident's home credit division has started to recover from a plunge in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...