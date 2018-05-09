

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales decreased in March after recovering a month ago, the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



Retail sales value fell 0.2 percent month-on-month in March, reversing a 0.7 percent rise in February.



Food sales grew 0.6 percent in March, while non-food sales decreased 0.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales value advanced 2.9 percent, faster than the 0.1 percent drop in February. This was the biggest growth since September 2017.



At the same time, retail sales volume fell 0.6 percent, in contrast to February's 1.2 percent increase. The annual growth in sales volume accelerated to 2.9 percent from 0.7 percent.



