Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market Worth 135.43 Billion USD by 2025

According to a new market research report "Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market by Airbags Type (Frontal, Knee, & Side & Curtain), Seatbelts type (2-point & 3-point), vehicle (PC, LCV, Buses, & Trucks), EV (BEV, PHEV, HEV, & FCEV), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published MarketsandMarkets, the market is estimated to be USD 61.38 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach 135.43 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.97%. The market is principally driven by the increasing demand for a safer, efficient, and convenient driving experience and stringent safety regulations across the globe.

Browse 83 market data Tables and 47 Figures spread through 134 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/air-bag-seat-belt-market-21466612.html

3-point seatbelts segment to hold the largest share of the Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, by seatbelt type

The government mandates for installation of 3-point seatbelts will contribute to the growth of the Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market for this seatbelt type. 3-point seatbelts provide protection against front-end collision. It goes over the waist and the shoulder of the occupant. It provides better protection than 2-point seatbelts. Therefore, their better efficiency over 2-point seatbelts will help to hold the largest market share.

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) to acquire the largest market share in electric vehicle type

HEV is estimated to hold the largest share of the Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, by electric vehicle. Stringent emission norms, environment safety, vehicle electrification, and government regulations are expected to boost the market for HEV airbags & seatbelts. Governments around the globe are encouraging the sale of electric vehicles by offering incentives to customers and subsidies to electric vehicle OEMs. This will help drive the Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market for electric vehicles.

Asia Pacific: The largest market for the Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest share, by value, of the Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market in 2018. The demand for automotive airbags & seatbelts in this region is triggered by increasing vehicle production in developing nations such as China and India and the increasing number of luxury vehicles in countries such as China and Japan. This region is also the leading producer of automobiles in the world.

The report analyzes all major tier I suppliers in the Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market. Autoliv (Sweden), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Denso (Japan), Aptiv (UK), and Joyson Electronics (China) are some of the leading suppliers in the Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market.



