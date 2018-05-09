The Spanish power trader is planning to build its first large-scale solar power plant in the region of Murcia. The facility is intended for self-consumption and to be financed with own funds.Cordoba-based power trader Unieléctrica has decided to become an electricity producer, and has chosen solar to mark its entry in this challenging business. The company, in fact, has announced the construction of a 50 MW solar power plant in the Spanish municipality of La Pedrera, in the southeastern region of Murcia, a project that is expected to provide with power its own facilities under the self-consumption ...

