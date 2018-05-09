

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German sports shoes, clothing and accessories giant Adidas AG (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) Wednesday said it expects full year 2018 net income to reach a level of more than 1.6 billion euros.



Net income is forecast to grow significantly faster than sales, despite increasing investments into brands and products.



While announcing first-quarter results on May 3, the company said it expects full-year net income from continuing operations to increase to a level between 1.615 billion and 1.675 billion euros, an increase of between 13% and 17% from last year, excluding the negative one-time tax impact recorded in 2017. Basic EPS from continuing operations is expected to increase at a rate between 12% and 16%.



For 2018, adidas continues to expect sales to increase at a rate of around 10% on a currency-neutral basis, driven by double-digit growth in North America and Asia-Pacific.



Further, as announced in presentation of the 2017 financial results, the company now targets even higher net income growth, between 22% and 24% on average per year, for current strategic cycle from 2015 until 2020. The originally targeted an annual growth rate, back in 2015, was 15%.



At its 2018 Annual General Meeting, adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted said that the company's goal is to double revenues in key cities by the end of 2020 compared to 2015.



The company also expects to grow sales from own e-commerce activities to 4 billion euros by 2020.



On the basis of the strong results, the company also proposed to this Annual General Meeting a dividend of 2.60 euros per share. That is 60 cents or 30% more than for the 2016 financial year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX