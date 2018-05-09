

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were modestly higher on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States would quit the Iran nuclear deal, confirming what many investors had expected.



Market participants expect the Iran deal to remain partially intact, even without the United States.



The benchmark DAX was up 44 points or 0.34 percent at 12,957 in opening deals after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



HeidelbergCement rose 1.3 percent after narrowing its first-quarter loss and keeping FY18 outlook unchanged.



Dialog Semiconductor soared 9 percent after its underlying net income for the first quarter rose 19 percent from last year.



Siemens jumped almost 5 percent after lifting its full-year profit guidance.



Drug discovery solutions firm Evotec fell about 1 percent after its net income for the first quarter declined 51 percent from last year.



Aareal Bank tumbled 2.7 percent despite affirming its 2018 outlook.



Holiday company TUI dropped 1.6 percent despite posting strong half-year results.



Similarly, telecommunications firm Deutsche Telekom shed more than 1 percent despite posting higher first-quarter profit and raising its outlook for the year.



Consumer goods firm Henkel declined 1.5 percent. The company's revenue fell in the first quarter due to negative currency effects and delivery problems in North America.



