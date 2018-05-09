In the first quarter, SMA saw its sales increase slightly, while EBITDA improved compared to the same period of the previous year. Net profit, however, was significantly below the level of the first quarter of 2017.In the first three months of the year, German inverter manufacturer SMA Solar Technologie AG was able to increase sales by more than 5% to €182.5 million, compared to the same period of the previous year. Sales of solar inverters also rose slightly from 1.7 to 1.8 GW, according to the company. EBITDA increased from €15.9 million to €17.5 million. SMA described this growth as significant, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...