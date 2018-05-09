Invivoscribe, Inc.: Invivoscribe Announces a Regional "Center of Excellence" Reference Laboratory in Beirut to Offer Specialized Gene Panels

SAN DIEGO, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivoscribe Technologies Inc., a global precision diagnostics company in oncology and personalized molecular medicine, announces a partnership with the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) in Lebanon to create a new Center of Excellence. This facility will serve as an international service laboratory in the Middle East, testing for all hematologic diseases, including leukemia and lymphoma. This partnership will enable the American University of Beirut Medical Center to provide pharmaceutical and clinical partners in the Middle East the same high quality, reliable, standardized tests and bioinformatics tools provided by Invivoscribe's LabPMM clinical laboratories in the U.S.A., Japan and Germany. The establishment of this center also facilitates quicker turnaround times, which are important for clinical trial enrollment and tracking of patients during the course of treatment.

The Center of Excellence at the CAP-accredited Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory of the American University of Beirut Medical Center will expand the range of diagnostic services available in the Middle East, bringing a comprehensive array of new tests designed and manufactured in an ISO 13485 accredited facility. Most importantly, through this partnership, Invivoscribe's specialized next generation sequencing (NGS) gene panel tests including MyAML, MyHeme, and MyMRD will become available in the Middle East. These tests identify and track primary driver mutations and their subclonal architectures, as well as the emergence of new driver mutations in patients with hematologic diseases. Other available tests include the comprehensive menu of IdentiClone and LymphoTrack Dx Assays for clonality, minimal residual disease (MRD) and somatic hypermutation testing. This Center of Excellence is the first of many that will facilitate international standardization of testing services, allowing medical centers around the world unprecedented access to Invivoscribe's proprietary assays and bioinformatics.

About Invivoscribe

Invivoscribe Technologies Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company dedicated to improving the quality of healthcare worldwide by providing high quality, reliable, standardized reagents, tests, and bioinformatics tools to advance the fields of personalized molecular diagnostics and personalized molecular medicine. Invivoscribe's PCR and NGS-based tests, reagents and bioinformatics tools are currently being used in more than 700 clinical and research laboratories in more than 160 countries. Invivoscribe currently has clinical laboratories located in North America, Europe and Asia, which provide international access to harmonized CLIA, CAP, and ISO 15189 accredited clinical testing and contract research organization (CRO) services. Invivoscribe has a successful track record of partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies developing and commercializing companion diagnostics. As an international leader, Invivoscribe has long embraced the value of quality systems and develops all IVD products, including bioinformatics software, in compliance with ISO 13485 design controls, making them eligible to be submitted to worldwide regulatory authorities for registration.

For additional information please visit www.invivoscribe.com (http://www.invivoscribe.com/).

About the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at AUBMC

Currently, the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine covers an area of 3,500 m2 and operates about 400 instruments distributed over 14 laboratory units and disciplines: Clinical Hematology, Clinical Chemistry, Clinical Microbiology, Biochemical Genetics, Flow Cytometry, Cytogenetics, Molecular Diagnostics, Surgical Pathology, Cytology, Immunohistochemistry, Neuromuscular, Blood Bank, Donor Management and Stem Cell Preparation. It offers a lab menu that exceeds 500 tests and covers all major Pathology and Laboratory Medicine specialties. Currently, more than 2,400,000 billable tests per year are performed by a team of highly skilled faculty and staff in the respective units of the lab and according to the best international standards of clinical laboratory testing. All faculty had their training in USA and the majority are diplomats of the American Board of Pathology. The Department is accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and meets the standards of the Joint Commission International (JCI).

About the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC)

Since 1902, AUBMC has been providing the highest standards of care to patients across Lebanon and the region. It is also the teaching hospital for the Faculty of Medicine at AUB (established in 1867), which has trained generations of medical students and physicians, and whose graduates are at leading institutions around the world. AUBMC is the only medical institution in the Middle East to have earned the five international accreditations of JCI, Magnet, CAP, ACGME-I and JACIE, thus attesting to its superior standards in patient-centered care, nursing, pathology/laboratory services and graduate medical education.

The Faculty of Medicine has graduated over 4,000 medical students and physicians; the Rafic Hariri School of Nursing provides excellent education for the nursing staff, and the Medical Center meets the healthcare needs of over 360,000 patient visits annually.

CONTACT:

Kevin Dobyns 858-224-6600

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Invivoscribe, Inc. via Globenewswire

