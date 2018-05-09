

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sina Corporation (SINA) released earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $28.69 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $38.52 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Sina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $35.23 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 59.1% to $438.14 million from $275.46 million last year.



Sina Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $35.23 Mln. vs. $37.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.47 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $438.14 Mln vs. $275.46 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX