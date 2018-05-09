

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Wednesday after the U.S. announced its decision to withdraw from a landmark nuclear deal with Iran and a government report showed France's industrial production decreased unexpectedly in March.



Industrial production fell 0.4 percent month-on-month in March, in contrast to a 1.1 percent rise in February and the expected growth of 0.4 percent.



The benchmark CAC 40 was virtually unchanged at 5,523 in opening deals after losing 0.2 percent on Tuesday.



The broader sentiment was not affected after China, Russia, Germany, France and the U.K. said they would stick with the Iranian nuclear deal that lasts until 2030.



