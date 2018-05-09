WHISHWORKS Receives Two Partner Awards at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHISHWORKS celebrates a double award success after winning both Growth Partner of the Year and Customer Success Partner of the Year for the EMEA region by MuleSoft, provider of the leading platform for building application networks. The winners of the annual global MuleSoft Partner Awards were recognized at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018, the premier conference for digital business, where CIOs, IT leaders and developers come together to exchange ideas and pragmatic insights to drive business transformation.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689020/MuleSoft_Connect_2018.jpg )



The Growth Partner of the Year Award honors the partner who had the highest growth in their MuleSoft business in terms of training, certifications, new customer opportunities and project implementations. As a strategic partner of MuleSoft, WHISHWORKS has built its MuleSoft practice investing in excellence, best practices and a dedicated pool of certified resources that have helped successfully deliver dozens of MuleSoft implementations across different industries in the EMEA region.

MuleSoft also recognized WHISHWORKS for delivering exceptional levels of customer success and satisfaction. WHISHWORKS' commitment to help its customers through their business transformation initiatives by ensuring that they derive tangible benefits from their MuleSoft technology, granted the company the Customer Success Partner of the Year Award for the EMEA region.

"At WHISHWORKS, we work closely with the MuleSoft team to ensure that our customers realize the outcomes and efficiencies which MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform brings to the enterprise. Our customers span diverse industries, each with their individual business challenges, but with a shared requirement for enterprise-wide connectivity," said Suman Konkumalla, Chief Strategy Officer at WHISHWORKS. "Our commitment is clear and we are honored that MuleSoft has recognized the value we bring to both our partnership and our customers for the fourth consecutive year."

Leading organizations in the MuleSoft Partner Program like WHISHWORKS, provide consulting and services for MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform , a leading independent solution for API-led connectivity that creates an application network of applications, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud. With Anypoint Platform, organizations can unlock new revenue channels, improve customer experiences and drive innovation.

"The results our partners achieved last year from new account growth, to expanding skilled practitioners, to enabling customers to transform their business is outstanding," said Brent Hayward, Senior Vice President of global channels and alliances, MuleSoft. "We are fortunate to have such a strong partner ecosystem that can deliver API-led transformation and help customers accomplish critical business initiatives. We want to recognize the investments they've made in their MuleSoft practice and look forward to furthering our joint success in the coming year."

To learn more about the MuleSoft Partner Program visit: https://www.mulesoft.com/partner/whishworks

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform is a leading independent solution for API-led connectivity that creates an application network of apps, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud. This hybrid integration platform includes iPaaS, ESB, and a unified solution for API management, design and publishing.

About WHISHWORKS

WHISHWORKS is a global IT services and consulting company, specialising in systems integration and Big Data analytics since 2008. The company works with an ecosystem of systems integration and Big Data partners, including MuleSoft, Hortonworks, MapR and Cloudera, to develop leading solutions that enable digital transformation. Over the years WHISHWORKS has helped hundreds of businesses access, control and monetise their data, becoming the partner of choice for data-driven organisations.