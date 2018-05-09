Electro Coating (E-Coat) Market to Witness Amplified Demand From Automotive & Construction Industries Till 2021 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Electro Coating (E-Coat) Market, on the basis of type, is segmented into cathodic epoxy, cathodic acrylic, anodic, and so on. E-coat, better known as "electro-coat", comes across as an immersion technique wherein electrically charged particles are deposited out of a water suspension for coating a conductive part. The voltage applied controls coat thickness. E-coat technique is employed for uniform coating of exterior and interior surfaces. Organic compound products that are less volatile are used in e-coat as they give off no hazardous air pollutants. An additional environmental advantage of e-coat materials is that they produce very less solid waste compared to the other coating techniques. The e-coat market has witnessed moderate growth in 2015 and it is expected to continue with the same in the years to come. Housing and construction sector coupled with refurbishment trends act as the main market drivers of e-coat market; thanks to the growing demands for commercial apartments, educational institutions, and residential buildings that require both - decorative and architectural coatings.

The rising demand for electronic gadgets such as laptops, mobile phones, computers, and accessories are also boosting the e-coat market. Growing demand for household appliances such as refrigerators, washers/dryers, and dryers as a result of urbanization and dispensable income act as another key market driver of e-coat market. Higher cost of conventional solvent is another significant factor that triggers e-coat market. The E-coat market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography.

The "cathodic epoxy" segment is expected to account for the largest market share, with respect to value. Cathodic epoxy e-coat is the traditional type of e-coat used for providing corrosion resistance to the appliances. As these coatings exhibit excellent throw power, it makes them a preferred choice for complex ware packages or parts with cavities or hidden areas that require coating. On the basis of application, the e-coat market is segmented into commercial vehicles, passenger cars, automotive parts & accessories, housing and construction, heavy-duty equipment, appliances, hardware goods, bulk fasteners, agriculture equipment, aircraft and so on. On the basis of geography, the e-coat market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In the Asia Pacific region, China is expected to play an important role in the years to come; followed by India. In India, improvement in the standard of living and increased spending on infrastructure development in the electronics segments are expected to drive the e-coat industry in the Asia Pacific region.

The key players of E-coat industry are PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Tatung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., KCC Corporation, The Valspar Corporation, Luvata OY, Hawking Electrotechnology Ltd., Noroo paint & Coatings, Allnex S.a r.l., Arkema SA, Nuplex industries Limited, Cytec Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., NIPSEA Group, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Koch Membrane Systems Inc. and Metokote Corporation Inc.

