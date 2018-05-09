Marshalls said freezing conditions affected sales severely but the paving specialist's revenue still rose 10% in the first four months of 2018. Revenue in 2018 to the end of April rose to £149m from £135m a year earlier, the construction company said in a trading update. Sales would have been about £9m higher without the extreme winter weather that gripped the UK in March, Marshalls added. The FTSE 250 company said: "In common with the rest of the industry, the severe weather conditions in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...