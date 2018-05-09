NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 8 May 2018 were: 207.76p Capital only (undiluted) 211.41p Including current year income (undiluted) Notes: 1. Following the buyback of 5,000 ordinary shares on 2 May 2018, the Company has 24,294,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,639,664 shares in treasury. 2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.