

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose notably on Wednesday as rallying oil prices helped lift energy stocks and investors remained hopeful that the Iran nuclear deal will remain partially intact, even without the United States.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 47 points or 0.62 percent at 7,613 in late opening deals after finishing marginally lower in the previous session.



Tullow Oil jumped 5 percent, Royal Dutch Shell climbed 2.5 percent and BP Plc advanced 2.3 percent as oil prices rallied more than 3 percent to hit 3-1/2-year highs.



Mining giant Anglo American advanced 0.6 percent. Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said the company has delivered a material operational turnaround in recent years and there is so much more opportunity ahead.



Vodafone Group rallied 1.4 percent. The telecommunications conglomerate has entered into a definitive agreement to buy operations in four European countries from John Malone's Liberty Global.



Foodservice company Compass Group slumped 5 percent after its first-half profit declined due to foreign exchange effects.



Budget airline Ryanair Holdings dropped 2 percent after launching a flash sale to celebrate one billion visits.



HSBC Holdings shares rose about 1 percent after the Asia-focused lender said it would commence a share buy-back of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each for up to a maximum consideration of US$2 billion.



Provident Financial jumped nearly 8 percent. The sub-prime lender said that each of the group's three businesses has started 2018 with positive momentum and the company is on-track to deliver results for 2018 in line with internal plans.



Tobacco firm Imperial Brands gained 5 percent after posting half-year results in line with expectations.



