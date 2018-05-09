

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMI) released a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $27.08 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $64.21 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $831.04 million from $793.09 million last year.



Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $27.08 Mln. vs. $64.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.03 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q1): $831.04 Mln vs. $793.09 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX