

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech trade surplus declined notably in March from a year ago, as exports fell faster than imports, the Czech Statistical Office reported Wednesday.



The trade surplus shrank to CZK 18.7 billion in March from CZK 24.7 billion in the corresponding month last year. The surplus also decreased from CZK 19.8 billion in February.



The expected surplus for the month was CZK 21.3 billion.



Both exports and imports fell by 7.9 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively in March from a year earlier.



