

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Wednesday as rallying oil prices helped lift energy stocks and investors remained hopeful that the Iran nuclear deal will remain partially intact, even without the United States.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.3 percent at 391.22 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.



The German DAX was moving up 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index was marginally higher and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining 0.6 percent.



Dialog Semiconductor soared 13 percent after its underlying net income for the first quarter rose 19 percent from last year.



Siemens jumped over 4 percent after lifting its full-year profit guidance.



Telecommunications firm Deutsche Telekom shed 1.5 percent despite posting higher first-quarter profit and raising its outlook for the year.



Consumer goods firm Henkel also declined 1.5 percent. The company's revenue fell in the first quarter due to negative currency effects and delivery problems in North America.



Eurofins Scientific dropped 1 percent after it signed an exclusive agreement to acquire 'PHAST', one of Europe's leading service providers in the field of pharmaceutical products quality.



Tullow Oil jumped 5 percent, Royal Dutch Shell climbed 2.5 percent and BP Plc advanced 2.3 percent as oil prices rallied more than 3 percent to hit 3-1/2-year highs.



Vodafone Group rallied 1.4 percent. The telecommunications conglomerate has entered into a definitive agreement to buy operations in four European countries from John Malone's Liberty Global.



Foodservice company Compass Group slumped 5 percent after its first-half profit declined due to foreign exchange effects.



HSBC Holdings shares rose about 1 percent after the Asia-focused lender said it would commence a share buy-back of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each for up to a maximum consideration of US$2 billion.



Provident Financial jumped nearly 8 percent. The sub-prime lender said that each of the group's three businesses has started 2018 with positive momentum and the company is on-track to deliver results for 2018 in line with internal plans.



Tobacco firm Imperial Brands gained 5 percent after posting half-year results in line with expectations.



