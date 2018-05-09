Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 08-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2014.59p INCLUDING current year revenue 2045.18p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1965.38p INCLUDING current year revenue 1995.97p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563