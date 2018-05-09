

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blucora Inc. (BCOR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $45.3 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $30.6 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Blucora Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $58.2 million or $1.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $206.0 million from $182.4 million last year.



Blucora Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $58.2 Mln. vs. $47.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.20 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q1): $206.0 Mln vs. $182.4 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 - $0.59 Next quarter revenue guidance: $151.8 - $155.6 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $0.79 - $0.92 Full year revenue guidance: $545.8 - $559.8 Mln



