

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation eased as expected in April, though slightly, data from Statistics Sweden showed Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.7 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 1.9 percent rise in March.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.4 percent from March, when it gained by 0.3 percent.



The inflation rate according to the CPI with a fixed interest rate was 1.9 percent in April, down from 2.0 percent in the prior month. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



Month-on-month, CPIF rose 0.4 percent in April after a 0.3 percent increase in March.



