SIRIN LABS (https://sirinlabs.com/) the company that carried out the fourth largest crowdsale in history, raising $157.8M for the development of the FINNEY family of consumer devices, is unveiling today the specs of the anticipated phone that will hit markets later this year.

Last month, SIRIN LABS announced its partnership with FIH (Foxconn International Holding) to co-develop the world's first blockchain smartphone. FIH will manufacture the FINNEY devices in its facilities, leading the original design and manufacturing of the phone, while SIRIN LABS will lead the development of the cold storage wallet hardware and the SIRIN OS.

FINNEY devices are embedded with a state of the art, ultra-secure cold storage crypto wallet. Combined with the proprietary SIRIN OS and Token Conversion Service, the FINNEY will enable seamless and automatic token conversions for the use of different decentralized applications, without the hassle of obtaining the different tokens through an exchange; thus,solving the complicated user experience. Here are all the details:

PLATFORM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

128GB storage memory

6GB RAM

Android 8.1

Google certified

EMBEDDED COLD STORAGE WALLET

Secure Hardware Element

Tamper-resistant

Supports major cryptocurrencies and tokens

PHONE DESIGN

Back side made of Gorilla Glass

Metal frame

Mechanical volume keys

Water resistance IP52

Nano-SIM

SD Memory card slot

DISPLAY TOUCH

Display

6" 18:9

Resolution 402PPI

95% NTSC

1500:1 contrast ratio

Ultra-low reflection

Oil-free coating

Fingerprint sensor

RF

GSM, CDMA200, UMTS, TDD LTE, TD-SCDMA,

22 LTE (4G CAT12) bands

WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC (A), NFC (B)

ELECTRO OPTICS

Main

12MPx

Low-light imaging

f/1.8

Ultra-fast laser A/F

Selfie Camera

8MPx

f/2.2

Single Wide Selfie 85?

Ultra-secure Fingerprint Sensor

AUDIO

High quality speaker

Side-fire audio design

POWER

>3000mAh

Charging time: 30 min 50%, 2 hours 100%

Zvika Landau, Co-CEO, SIRIN LABS: "Our team has been working vigorously to make sure that the first blockchain smartphone is cutting edge in all technical aspects. Our collaboration with FIH ensures that we will be offering state-of-the-art design with device architecture that will enable true security and user-friendly blockchain experience."

About SIRIN LABS

SIRIN LABS, the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone, is currently developing the FINNEY family of devices: the first open-source blockchain smartphone and all-in-one PC, both of which include an embedded cold storage crypto wallet. Backed by significant investment from some of the most respected players at the forefront of new technologies, the company vision is to bridge the gap between the mass market and the blockchain economy by creating a simple-to-use, feeless, ultra-secure standard that will solve the current blockchain pains of security and poor user experience. Learn more at: sirinlabs.com Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/sirinlabs.

