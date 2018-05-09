bRealTime and Clearstream Merge to Form EMX, a New Digital Media Marketplace

NEW YORK, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bRealTime (http://www.brealtime.com/) and Clearstream (https://www.clearstream.tv/) have merged to form EMX, a new programmatic marketplace. EMX will offer more powerful media solutions across supply, demand and data to publishers, advertisers, ad tech providers and agencies, including increased efficiencies, heightened transparency and an overall lift in ROI.

EMX combines the services of bRealTime, an automated global marketplace specializing in direct-to-consumer access through technologies like header bidding, with Clearstream, the leading deterministic data and decisioning platform for advertisers and brands. As an integrated business, EMX gives clients access to a unified supply chain providing access to more audiences on all screens, including TV, OOH, mobile and desktop.

Mike Zacharski, formerly CEO of bRealTime, has been named CEO of EMX. Brian Mandelbaum, previously CEO of Clearstream, will assume the role of President & Chief Strategy Officer. They will lead the ongoing development of EMX's industry-leading products, which combine premium supply, demand and data under one solution. The new EMX business is supported by a team of veteran digital media practitioners, data scientists and technologists.

"The digital marketplace has given marketers the power to reach and engage with consumers in seemingly limitless ways, however, with its meteoric rise, it has brought a new breed of challenges - from fraud, excessive complexity and cost, to black box behavioral data sets," said Zacharski. "With EMX, we have pioneered a new industry standard that helps solve for these issues."

Additional benefits of EMX include:

Increased scale, increased transparency and increased ROI for all parties.

Publisher and advertiser transactions are united in a single space, giving publishers access to more advertising partners, and advertisers access to more publisher partners, increasing scale for both.

Parties have greater oversight of the entire programmatic process, as well as access to more data about how their content and strategies are performing, increasing transparency and safety for both.

Increased transparency and data access allows both parties to better optimize their outputs, maximizing ROI for all.

Simplifies the programmatic transaction process for clients with bespoke tools and solutions.

Continued Zacharski: "By bringing our proprietary tools and talented specialists together, we've been able to create a marketplace using best-of-breed technologies that deliver genuine ROI for both publishers and advertisers."

ABOUT EMX

EMX is a digital solutions provider that connects publishers, advertisers and agencies with consumer data, proprietary tools and innovative technology through EMX's programmatic media marketplace. Formed from the union of bRealTime and Clearstream, EMX provides increased scale, transparency and data access, allowing both advertisers and publishers to better optimize their outputs, thus optimizing ROI for all.

