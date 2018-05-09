NMS Properties, Inc.: Neil Shekhter - Eight Things Property Owners Care About

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2018 / According to Neil Shekhter, with today's digital age, online reviews are an essential source of information for potential clients to research companies. Good reviews go a long way in bringing business to companies where bad reviews will hurt business. This concept applies to all companies even property management teams. We have put together a list of tips to help a property manager keep clients happy and help their business thrive.

Number 8: Vacancies and Tenant Placement

Turn over rates of properties need to be minimal. As soon as one tenant moves out, owners want another back in quickly to ensure that properties stay at full capacity with highly qualified tenants.

Number 7: Professionalism

Being professional in your mannerisms and work tactics is a great way to earn five-star reviews. Run your property management business with pride and organization. Stay on top of meetings, responding to emails, sending service men to appropriate properties for repairs or inspections. Showing true professionalism will keep you from losing business.

Number 6: Maintenance

Maintaining proper care of the properties you are in charge of is essential in making sure your clients are happy. Keep the grounds properly maintained. Provide curb appeal, make sure the property is properly cleaned of trash and debris, and if something goes wrong with the plumbing, for example, make sure a repairman fixes the issue quickly. Poor maintenance contributes to bad reviews so stay on top of things in that regard.

Number 5: Be Friendly

It is important to be friendly and personable. How you and your employees present yourselves weighs high on reviews. Clients are more likely to stay with companies that are friendly and helpful.

Number 4: Easing Concerns

Property owners feel at ease when concerns about their properties are addressed with kindness, and they are made to feel they are a priority. Your clients hired you to reduce their own stress of managing their properties themselves. By making sure their stress is lessened, they will be less likely to find a new manager and give you good reviews.

Number 3: Timeliness

Everyone admires and appreciates a manager that works efficiently and timely, so make sure that you quickly replace tenants, repairs are done quickly, calls are returned fast and so on.

Number 2: Quality of Work

It is very important to make sure all work completed is done with the best quality. Cutting corners to save a dollar today will end up costing more later.

Number 1: Communication

Lastly, communication is the biggest thing property owners care about when it comes to your property management services. It is all about making them feel like you care, and they are your number one priority. A solid and steady line of communication open with clients will help drive your online reviews up even further, Neil Shekhter notes.

Ultimately, as a property manager, you want your clients and tenants happy. Keeping the list above in mind will help you accomplish that goal and increase your online reputation.

Contact Information: Gina@NMSProperties.com

SOURCE: NMS Properties