

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Office Depot Inc. (ODP) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $33 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $74 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Office Depot Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $45 million or $0.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $2.83 billion from $2.68 billion last year.



Office Depot Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $45 Mln. vs. $88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.08 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q1): $2.83 Bln vs. $2.68 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $10.8 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX