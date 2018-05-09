Automotive retailer Vertu Motors posted a drop in full-year pre-tax profit on Wednesday amid a tougher trading environment. In the year to 28 February, adjusted pre-tax profit fell 9.2% to £28.6m, with group revenue down 0.9% to £2.8bn. New retail vehicle volumes fell 14.7% in the period, while used car volumes were down 2.2%. New retail and motability revenues were down 8%, but used vehicle revenues rose 3% and service revenues were up 3.5%. The group said trading in March and April was in ...

