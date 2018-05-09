Infrastructure products and galvanising services provider Hill & Smith Holdings has completed the acquisition of the business and assets of Work Area Protection Corporation and its associated affiliates for a total cash consideration of $42.0m, on a debt free, cash free basis, it announced on Wednesday. The FTSE 250 firm said the consideration paid represented a multiple of 8.7 times average adjusted EBITDA of the preceding two financial years, and would be funded from the Group's existing bank ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...