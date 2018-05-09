Renishaw upgraded its forecasts for annual results after the engineering group reported a 39% increase in profit for the first nine months of 2018. Adjusted pre-tax profit for the nine months to the end of March jumped to £97.6m from £70.1m a year earlier as revenue rose 12% to £429.9m. Statutory pre-tax profit rose 50% to £104.4m. Stripping out currency swings, revenue rose 17%. The trading statement sent Renishaw's shares up 10% to 5,228p at 10:10 BST. Revenue growth was driven by ...

