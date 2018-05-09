Engineering services group Renew Holdings has announced plans to buy Scottish rail contractor QTS for £80m in cash, a deal it will part-fund through a placing. Renew said QTS is an "excellent fit" with its acquisition strategy, noting that it has a longstanding relationship with Network Rail. The AIM-listed company expects the acquisition to increase its market share, footprint and specialist positioning in the rail market, which has high barriers to entry. Renew plans to part-fund the deal by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...