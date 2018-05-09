BeachCandy Swimwear Takes Over the French Riviera & Beyond - Empowering Women Across the World One Paradise at a Time

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2018 / This May, BeachCandy Swimwear, a luxury designer swimwear brand based in Southern California that empowers women of all ages, shapes, and sizes, has been asked to expand its luxury lines internationally to St. Tropez, Cannes, and beyond. A monumental brand partnership will include showcasing BeachCandy's exclusive Summer 2018 Collection at Château de la Messardière, a luxury 5-star Chateau in St. Tropez and Boutique Éve in Galerie du Gray d'Albion, Cannes' most prestigious shopping center, to name just a few...

'We are thrilled for women in other parts of the world to experience our famous fit and ornate designs,' said CEO & Designer Brit B. 'We are experiencing boundless growth and expansion as we change the way women experience swimwear around the world.'

BeachCandy's 2018 collection was designed to reflect the luxurious and leisure-induced lifestyle of the inspiring French seaside villages. Full of vibrant prints, flattering cuts, and of course their signature Swarovski Crystal beading, the intricate handmade process that goes into each coveted piece embodies the brand's values. BeachCandy's promise to ensure every woman feels their most confident in a swimsuit is the driving force behind revolutionizing the standards of swimwear.

'I love BeachCandy Swimwear. They are by far the best quality swimwear I have ever had the privilege of wearing!' reviewed customer Stacie. 'The fit and styling is impeccable; you can't help but feel so sexy every time you put one on.'

HQ'd in Southern California, BeachCandy Swimwear was established back in 2007. Since then, both Brit and the brand have been recognized in Sports Illustrated, E! News, The Real Housewives of Orange County and hundreds of national media outlets. With an emphasis on quality and comfort, BeachCandy has been and continues to be the ultimate luxury designer swimwear destination for women.

In an industry that is chronically focused on chiseling down the cost of their garments, BeachCandy has an unwavering focus on quality and fit first. Swimsuits literally made to last a lifetime, the engineered fit, uncompromised quality, and beauty is unparalleled. Read more about this incredible brand's story and/or shop their famous swimsuits online.

