

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's industrial production increased in March, while retail sales growth eased for the third straight month, preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.



Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 1.7 percent year-over-year in March, reversing a 0.9 percent drop in February.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output fell 8.7 percent over the year, while manufacturing production climbed by 0.7 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production rebounded 2.3 percent from February, when it dropped by 1.1 percent.



The agency also revealed that construction output contracted 1.5 percent annually and by 0.7 percent monthly in March.



In an another report, the statistical office announced that retail sales, excluding automobile trade increased at a slower pace of 2.3 percent yearly in March, after a 3.1 percent rise in the preceding month.



