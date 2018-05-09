Large DSM USA Delegation Advances Regional Priorities In Washington, D.C.

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A Greater Des Moines (DSM) delegation of 200 business and community leaders is chartering a flight to Washington, D.C. as part of one of the country's largest Chamber of Commerce fly-ins from Wednesday, May 9 through Friday, May 11.

Organized by the Greater Des Moines Partnership, the 39th annual DMDC trip aims to promote DSM's regional priorities. The Iowa delegation will meet with the state's Congressional representatives, the Administration and their staffs during the three-day trip.

The Partnership has released its Federal Policy Agenda ahead of the trip, which is compiled by its Government Policy Council. The Partnership will also host Congressional staff policy meetings addressing priorities for DSM including:

Increasing the cap on the Passenger Facility Charge to help the Des Moines International Airport create a new terminal.

International Airport create a new terminal. Preservation of trade policies, specifically within the North American Free Trade Agreement, that provide market access and economic growth opportunities.

Increased investment for the Community Development Block Grant Program, the HOME Investment Partnership Program and the Housing Choice Vouchers Program.

A comprehensive approach to solving the nation's transportation infrastructure issues.

Continued public investment in arts, culture and heritage.

Attendees will hear keynote remarks from U.S. Representatives Patrick McHenry of North Carolina and Seth Moulton of Massachusetts during the trip. Jeff Zeleny, Senior White House Correspondent for CNN, will also address the delegation.

DMDC 2018 sponsors include Shazam, Inc., Prairie Meadows, Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority, Nyemaster Goode, P.C., Delta Dental of Iowa, Innovate Iowa, PolicyWorks, Wells Fargo & Co., Principal, The Weitz Company, BrownWinick Law Firm, the Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and Davis Brown Law Firm, the Des Moines International Airport and the Cultivation Corridor.

