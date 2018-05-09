

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Office Depot Inc. (ODP), a omni-channel provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions, increased its 2018 full-year outlook for sales, adjusted operating income and free cash flow.



For 2018, the company now expects sales to be about $10.8 billion, compared to prior outlook of about $10.6 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $10.75 billion for 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company now expects Adjusted Operating Income of $360 million, and Free Cash Flow of $350 million for 2018. Previously, the company expected Adjusted Operating Income of $350 million, and Free Cash Flow of $325 million.



Office Depot said that its board declared a dividend of $0.025 per share on the common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 25, 2018.



