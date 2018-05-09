CPR Cell Phone Repair Welcomes Two Stores in Nevada

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable, Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2018 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing repair franchise network in North America, is delighted to announce the opening of two new stores in the state of Nevada. The network welcomes new owner Craig Lowe and congratulates him on the opening of his stores in Sparks, NV and Reno South, NV.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Reno South, and Sparks, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/reno-south-nv/ and https://www.cellphonerepair.com/sparks-nv/.

"Our network could not be more pleased to enter the Nevada market," said CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair, Josh Sevick. "Craig is a fantastic addition to the franchise, and will surely dominate the greater Reno area market with his years of experience in the electronics repair industry."

Located less than 10 minutes east of Reno, CPR Sparks can be found just off of Route 445 in a shopping center with Home Depot. Craig's other store, CPR Reno South, is positioned approximately 15 minutes south of Downtown Reno. The store is conveniently located in a shopping center near Walmart. Both of these new stores are situated in highly accessible areas for customers in the greater Reno area.

"I am thrilled to be joining the CPR Cell Phone Repair Franchise," said CPR storeowner Craig Lowe. "Being part of such a large network will allow me to learn, grow and offer my customers comprehensive services and quality parts."

Craig has lived in Reno, Nevada for 40 years and is a proud alumnus of the University of Nevada. When Craig isn't busy repairing electronics at his two CPR stores, he spends time with his family, camps, kayaks, hikes and coaches football.

At CPR Reno South and CPR Sparks, Craig proudly serves the Reno community with a cell phone, tablet, laptop, game console, drone and MP3 player repairs. He and his team look forward to providing customers with outstanding customer service and affordable repairs.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 450 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. For three straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2018 CPR was ranked in the top 30 of the list. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

