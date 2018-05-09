

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's foreign trade deficit decreased in February, preliminary figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 646.4 million in February from EUR 677.2 million in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was EUR 578.6 million.



Merchandise exports totaled EUR 1.04 billion in February, broadly unchanged from January. Meanwhile, imports decreased to EUR 1.69 billion from EUR 1.71 billion.



