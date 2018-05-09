Play2Live Develops Its Own Blockchain Called Level Up Chain

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Decentralised streaming platform for gamers and eSports fans, Play2Live, has announced its plans to develop its own blockchain infrastructure, Level Up Coin. Continuing to position itself as a leader within the gaming market, Level Up Coin is the next step in the company creating the ideal end-to-end solution for streamers, gamers and eSports fans.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/632229/Play2Live_Logo.jpg )



Launching the Level Up Chain Testnet in July 2018, one of the key advantages for Play2Live to launch its own blockchain platform is the ability to potentially provide unlimited bandwidth for its users - which is estimated to be around 5 million by the end of 2018 - first quarter of 2019. The main network will be able to process us to 500 TPS and due to the wide functionality of the Play2Live platform, transactions corresponding to different services will be allocated in different functional blocks of the network. Therefore, sub-chains with a capacity of 500 TPS for each functional block of the platform will be essential to scaling the network to accommodate for millions of active users.

Alexey Burdyko, CEO and Founder at Play2live said: "Play2Live offers numerous tools for users. Each of them will be provided by our own reliable Level Up Chain blockchain. This will allow us to scale the platform and realize a huge number of opportunities unprecedented for the esports market."

With the use of sub chains, the entire Level Up Chain infrastructure will be able to provide 100,000 TPS or more and will carry out transactions almost instantly. The cost of transactions within Level Up Chain will be minimal, and the team at Play2Live estimates that the fees will be maintained at $0.01 per transaction.

"Working on Bitshares, we have faced complex scaling and risks of 'bottleneck' as the functionality of the platform expanded, and the amount of transactions increased." continued Vladislav Arbatov, CTO at Play2Live. "The peak power of Bitshares is not enough to cover all the activities of Play2Live. That is why we are realizing product architecture that will allow us to scale the project without putting it to risk of depending on the capacity of the third-party blockchain."

Play2Live will soon be announcing the first major tournaments for the platform and through its exposure to esports and live video streaming, Level Up Chain has the potential to become one of the leading blockchain platforms for live streaming and esports.

Contact: Daria Golikova, Daria.golikova@p2l.tv