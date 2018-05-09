sprite-preloader
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)

NN Group NV: Wires/press call first quarter 2018 results NN Group Thursday 17 May 2018 at 07:45 CET

NN Group is pleased to invite you to our first quarter 2018 results combined wires and press call on Thursday 17 May 2018 at 07:45 CET.

During the call, Lard Friese, CEO, Delfin Rueda, CFO, and Jan-Hendrik Erasmus, CRO of NN Group will discuss the results. An introduction will be followed by a Q&A session.

Please find below the details for the combined wires and press call. The call-in facility provides you the option to ask questions during the Q&A session.

The press release will be issued at 07:00 CET that day.

Wires and press call
NN Group
Date: Thursday 17 May 2018
Time: 07:45 CET
Dial-in: +31 (0) 20 531 5863

If you have any questions, please contact my colleagues Daphne Andriesse, at +31 (0) 6 10918790, Daphne.Andriesse@nn-group.com (mailto:Daphne.Andriesse@nn-group.com) or Maurice Piek, +31 (0) 6 30382911, Maurice.Piek@nn-group.com


Kind regards,

Saskia Kranendonk
Head of Media relations NN Group



